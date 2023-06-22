TODAY’S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Swampscott Sox (7); Beverly Recs at Peabody Champions (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Hamilton Generals (5:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School Basketball League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Marblehead vs. Danvers (6); Ipswich vs. Beverly (7); Gloucester vs. Masconomet (8).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester: Boxford-Topsfield at Gloucester (5:30); Danvers American vs. Ipswich (7).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).

American Legion (Seniors) — Lowell at Peabody/Middleton (St. John’s Prep, 6).

North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Phillies at Beverly Recs (7).

