TODAY’S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Marblehead Seasiders at Swampscott Sox (7); Beverly Recs at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School Basketball League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Marblehead vs. Danvers (6); Ipswich vs. Beverly (7); Gloucester vs. Masconomet (8).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester: Boxford-Topsfield at Gloucester (5:30); Danvers American vs. Ipswich (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).
American Legion (Seniors) — Lowell at Peabody/Middleton (St. John’s Prep, 6).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Phillies at Beverly Recs (7).