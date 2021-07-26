TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
East Regional tournament — At Bristol, Conn: Marblehead vs. Delaware/Maine winner (11 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Storm at North Shore Freedom (5:30).
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs TBD
Intertown Twilight League — Rockport at Ipswich (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
East Regional tournament — At Bristol, Conn: Marblehead vs. TBD
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Beverly Recs (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs TBD
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Hamilton Generals (5:45); Rowley at Manchester Essex (5:45).
||||