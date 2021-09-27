TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Masconomet at Beverly (4); Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (4); Salem at Everett (4); Rockport at Ipswich (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Beaver Country Day at Pingree (4:45); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:45); Everett at Salem (4); Essex Tech at Innovation Academy (4); Central Catholic at Masconomet (4); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (4); Weston at Marblehead (4:15); Ipswich at Rockport (6); Danvers at Swampscott (6:30).
Field hockey — Beverly at Triton (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4); Revere at Peabody (4); Danvers at Bishop Fenwick (7:30).
Cross country — Salem Academy at Salem (4).
Volleyball — Greater Lowell at Essex Tech (5:30); Salem Academy at Pioneer II (5:45).
Golf — Danvers vs. Masconomet at Wenham CC (2:30); Ipswich at Triton (3:30); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Marblehead at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — St. John’s Prep at BC High (4); Essex Tech at Lynn Tech (4); Pioneer I at Salem Academy (5).
Girls soccer — Pioneer I at Salem Academy (3:15); Peabody at Beverly (4).
Field hockey — Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Rockport at Ipswich (4).
Cross country — St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (4); Catholic Central League Freshman/Sophomore Meet at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Volleyball — Peabody at Saugus (5:15); Danvers at Winthrop (5:30); Salem at Marblehead (5:30); Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick (5:30); Masconomet at Beverly (6).
Golf — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (3); Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Ipswich at Georgetown (3:30); Revere at Salem (4).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Salem State at Southern Maine (7).
Women’s tennis — UMass Dartmouth at Salem State (3:30).