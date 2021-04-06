TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Beverly at Masconomet (5:30); Salem Academy at Salem (5:30); Peabody at Marblehead (5:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (7);
COLLEGE
Golf — Endicott at Roger Williams Invitational.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Ipswich at Georgetown (4); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
Track and field — Beverly at Peabody (3:30); Salem & Saugus at Swampscott (3:30); Danvers at Masconomet (3:30);
Boys soccer — Excel at Salem Academy (4:30).
Girls soccer — Excel at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Softball — Gordon at Nichols (DH, 2); Endicott at Suffolk (DH, 5).
Baseball — Nichols at Gordon (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3:30).
Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Curry (4:30).
Women's lacrosse — Western New England at Endicott (4:30).
Women's tennis — Gordon at Curry (3:30); Endicott at Wentworth (4).
Men's volleyball — Nichols at Endicott (7).
