TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball — Beverly at Masconomet (5:30); Salem Academy at Salem (5:30); Peabody at Marblehead (5:30); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (7); 

 

COLLEGE

Golf — Endicott at Roger Williams Invitational.

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Volleyball — Ipswich at Georgetown (4); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).

Track and field — Beverly at Peabody (3:30); Salem & Saugus at Swampscott (3:30); Danvers at Masconomet (3:30); 

Boys soccer — Excel at Salem Academy (4:30). 

Girls soccer — Excel at Salem Academy (4:30).

 

COLLEGE

Softball — Gordon at Nichols (DH, 2); Endicott at Suffolk (DH, 5).

Baseball — Nichols at Gordon (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3:30).

Women's lacrosse — Endicott at Curry (4:30).

Women's lacrosse — Western New England at Endicott (4:30).

Women's tennis — Gordon at Curry (3:30); Endicott at Wentworth (4).

Men's volleyball — Nichols at Endicott (7).

