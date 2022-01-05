TODAY’S SPORTS
Boys hockey — North Yarmouth Academy at Pingree (5); Beverly at Gloucester (6); Saugus at Marblehead (6:30); Swampscott vs. Masconomet at Essex Sports Center (6:30); St. John’s Prep at Austin Prep (7); Essex Tech at Minuteman (8).
Girls hockey — Masconomet at Beverly (5); Newburyport at Peabody (5:15); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (7); Marblehead at Shawsheen (7:30).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Winchendon (5); Marblehead at Ipswich (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Franklin (6:30); Beverly at Billerica (7).
Indoor track — Salem & Winthrop at Beverly (4); Peabody & Swampscott at Danvers (4).
Wrestling — Pentucket at Danvers (5); Lynnfield/North Reading at Salem (5); Peabody/Saugus at Beverly (6:30); Masconomet at Lynnfield (6:30).
Swimming — St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Worcester State (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Salem State at Worcester State (5:30).
TOMORROW
Boys basketball — Ipswich at Rockport (6:30).
Indoor track — Masconomet vs. Marblehead at Gloucester (4:30).
Swimming — Salem at Peabody (7); Swampscott at Danvers (7); Gloucester at Beverly (7:30).
Gymnastics — Masconomet at Beverly (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Framingham State at Salem State (7).
Men’s basketball — Suffolk at Gordon (7:30); Endicott at Wentworth (7:30).
Women’s basketball — Suffolk at Gordon (5:30); Endicott at Wentworth (5:30).