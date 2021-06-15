TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Beverly at Danvers (4); Saugus at Marblehead (continuation of suspended game, 4); Masconomet at Peabody (7).
Softball — Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Beverly at Danvers (4).
Boys lacrosse — CCL Cup championship: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (4); Gloucester at Peabody (4:30).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Georgetown (3:45); Marblehead at Swampscott (4).
Track — Gloucester at Danvers (4).
Boys tennis — Swampscott at Beverly (4).
Girls tennis — Danvers at Masconomet (4).
Wrestling — Danvers at Gloucester (5); Pentucket at Marblehead/Swampscott (Veterans Middle School, 5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys tennis — Catholic Conference playoff championship: St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (4).
