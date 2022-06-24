TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) —  Lynn at Beverly/Salem (6).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Winnipesaukee at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Northeast at Swampscott Sox (DH, 6); Beverly Recs at North Shore Freedom (6); Peabody Champions at North Reading (6).

SATURDAY JUNE 25

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs. Lynnfield at Wyoma, Lynn (4).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) —  Middleton/Peabody at Andover (5:45).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Bristol (6:30).

 

