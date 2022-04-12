TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Providence Country Day at Pingree (4); Peabody at Beverly (4); Salem at Masconomet (4); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (4); Ipswich at Whittier (4); Swampscott at Gloucester (4:30).
Softball — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (3:30); Lynnfield at Ipswich (3:30); Swampscott at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Danvers (4); Salem at Peabody (4); Winthrop at Marblehead (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Boys lacrosse — Pingree at Moses Brown (5).
Girls lacrosse — St. Paul’s at Pingree (4); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (4); Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (4).
Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30); Pentucket at Ipswich (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (3:30); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (4); Danvers at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Berwick at Pingree (4:30).
Girls tennis — Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (3:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (3:30); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (3:30); Beverly at Danvers (4); Peabody at Marblehead (4); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4); Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4).
Track — at Peabody High: Beverly vs. Masconomet (4); Marblehead vs. Swampscott (4); Winthrop at Peabody (4); at Gloucester: Danvers vs. Saugus (4); Salem at Gloucester (4).
Sailing — Wayland at St. John’s Prep.
Volleyball — Malden at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon at Bridgewater State (3); Endicott at MIT (3:30).
Softball — Endicott at Tufts (DH, 3); Southern Maine at Salem State (DH, 3).
Men’s lacrosse — Salve Regina at Endicott (4); University of New England at Gordon (7).
Women’s lacrosse — University of New England at Gordon (4); Salve Regina at Endicott (7).
Women’s tennis — UMass Boston at Endicott (3).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Danvers at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Salem at Winthrop (4); Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick (4); Essex Tech at Whittier (4).
Softball — Prospect Academy at Salem Academy (DH, 3:30); Austin Prep at Danvers (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Whittier (4); Peabody at Beverly (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Essex Tech at Nashoba (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Salem (4); Masconomet at Danvers (4:30); Beverly at Gloucester (4:30); Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (4:30); Triton at Ipswich (5); St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:45); Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Salem at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Danvers at Masconomet (4).
Boys tennis — Lynnfield at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Manchester Essex (4); Marblehead at Danvers (4); St. John’s Prep at Concord-Carlisle (4).
Girls tennis — Danvers at Marblehead (4); Manchester Essex at Swampscott (4);
Track — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (3:30); Whittier at Essex Tech (4).
Rugby — Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (5:30).
Sailing — Belmont Hill at St. John’s Prep (3).
Volleyball — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (5); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Bridgewater State at Salem State (3).
Softball — University of New England at Gordon (DH, 2).
Men’s tennis — Thomas, Maine at Salem State (3:30); Gordon at Springfield (4).