TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Girls soccer — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Bishop Fenwick at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Ipswich at Newburyport (4); Everett at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Volleyball — Salem at Masconomet (5:30); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (5:30).
Golf — St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (3); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (3); Danvers vs. Winthrop at Rowley (3:45); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4);
Flag football — Boston Collegiate at Salem Academy (4:30).
COLLEGE
Golf — Endicott & Gordon at Commonwealth Coast Conference Qualifier at Old Orchard Beach, Maine (10 a.m.).
Volleyball — Salem State at Nichols (7); Rivier at Gordon (7); Endicott at Wellesley (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Essex Tech at Blue Hills (4); Danvers at Haverhill (5); Marblehead at Lynn Classical (6); Masconomet at Peabody (7); Beverly at North Andover (7); Lynn English at Swampscott (7); Ipswich at Lowell Catholic (7).
Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Saugus at Salem (4); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30).
Girls soccer — Peabody at Masconomet (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4).
Field hockey — Masconomet at Andover (4); Everett at Peabody (4); Beverly at Central Catholic (7:30).
Volleyball — Pingree at Governor’s Academy (4:30); Beverly at Danvers (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Austin Prep (5:30); Pentucket at Ipswich (5:30); Whittier at Essex Tech (5:30); North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham (5:45).
Golf — Triton at Essex Tech (4);
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Curry at Endicott (7).