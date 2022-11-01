TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — MASCAC quarterfinals: Salem State at Fitchburg State (6).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: University of New England at Gordon (7); Nichols at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Concord Academy at Pingree (3:30).
Girls soccer — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30).
Field hockey — Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree (3:30).
Volleyball — Pingree at Winsor (4); MIAA Division 3 preliminary round: Somerset-Berkley at Danvers (5).
Golf — Pingree at Berwick (3:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Suffolk at Endicott (7).