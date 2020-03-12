TODAY'S SPORTS
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Colby-Sawyer at Auburndale, Fla. (9:15 a.m.).
Softball — Gordon vs. Carthage (9:15 a.m.) and UMass Dartmouth (11:30 a.m.) at Clermont, Fla.
Women's lacrosse — Lasell at Salem State (7); Gordon at Regis (7).
Men's volleyball — Eastern Nazarene at Endicott (7).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Softball — Gordon vs. Heidelberg (4) and Alverno (6:30) at Clermont, Fla.
Women's tennis — Endicott at Brandeis (3).
