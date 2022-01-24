TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey Essex Tech at Latin Academy (5:30).
Boys basketball — Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (5:30); St. John's Prep at Xaverian (6:30); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Beverly at Peabody (7); Saugus at Danvers (7); Winthrop at Salem (7); Swampscott at Gloucester (7).
Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Whittier (5:30); Excel Academy at Salem Academy (5:45); Peabody at Beverly (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (6:30); Danvers at Saugus (7); Salem at Winthrop (7); Gloucester at Swampscott (7).
Boys skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John's Prep vs. Masconomet & North Andover; Masconomet vs. Austin Prep & St. John's Prep.
Wrestling — Saugus/Peabody at Marblehead/Swampscott (7:30).
Swimming — Andover at St. John's Prep (4:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (6:30); Masconomet at Peabody (7:30); Danvers at Gloucester (7:45).
Gymnastics — Salem at Medford (5).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Westfield State at Salem State (3).
Women's hockey — Rivier at Salem State (4).
Men's basketball — Gordon at Suffolk (7:30); Endicott at University of New England (7:30).
Women's basketball — Gordon at Suffolk (5:30); Endicott at University of New England (5:30).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Pingree at Worcester Academy (4); Beverly at Stoneham (6); Marblehead at Gloucester (6); Hamilton-Wenham at Everett (6); Danvers at Masconomet (Essex Sports Center, 6:30); Xaverian at St. John's Prep (6:40); Bishop Fenwick at Andover (7:10); Swampscott at Northeast (8).
Girls hockey — Peabody at Gloucester (4); Newton Country Day at Pingree (4:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (5); Shawsheen at Beverly (6:20); Marblehead at Medford (7); Newburyport at Masconomet (8).
Boys basketball — Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); Ipswich at Newburyport (6:30); Lynn Tech at Swampscott (7); Marblehead at Belmont (7:15).
Girls basketball — Pingree at Winsor (4:30); Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (4:30); Beverly at Amesbury (5); Matignon at Essex Tech (5); Newburyport at Ipswich (6:30); Swampscott at Manchester Essex (7).
Girls skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): Masconomet vs. Haverhill & Andover.
Indoor track — Masconomet & Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Salem, Gloucester, Winthrop & Saugus at Peabody (4:30).
Wrestling — Gloucester at Danvers (5); Lynnfield at Marblehead/Swampscott (5:30); St. John's Prep at BC High (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Beverly (6:30); Masconomet/Essex Tech at Andover (6:30).
Swimming — Pingree at Dexter Southfield (4:30); Andover at St. John's Prep (4:30); North Reading at Ipswich (8).
COLLEGE
Men's volleyball — Endicott at Emmanuel (7).