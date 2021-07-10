TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four At Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers American vs. Amesbury (Noon); Manchester Essex vs. Gloucester (12:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Adams at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Beverly Recs at Kingston (6).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — At Volunteer Field, East Lynn: Peabody vs. Swampscott (3); At Wyoma, Lynnfield vs. Peabody West (6).
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Kingston at Marblehead Seasiders (5); Northeast Tide at Peabody Champions (7); North Shore Storm at Beverly Recs (8).
Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Beverly Giants (5:45); Manchester at Rockport (6).
