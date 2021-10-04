TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Community Charter School of Cambridge at Salem Academy (3:15); Danvers at Marblehead (4); Swampscott at Salem (4); Beverly at Saugus (4); Peabody at Winthrop (4); St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (4); Masconomet at Gloucester (6).
Girls soccer — Saugus at Beverly (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Innovation Academy at Essex Tech (4); Community Charter School of Cambridge at Salem Academy (4:45); Winthrop at Peabody (6); Marblehead at Danvers (6:30).
Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (3:45); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Amesbury at Ipswich (4).
Cross country — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4); Bishop Fenwick & Bishop Stang at Archbishop Williams (4).
Volleyball — Ipswich at Newburyport (5:30); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (5:30).
Golf — Danvers at Gloucester (3:20); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (3:30); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (3:30); Marblehead at Lynn Classical (3:30); Salem at Peabody (4); Beverly at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba (4);
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Endicott at Springfield (7); New England College at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Salem State (7).
Volleyball — Salem State at Anna Maria (6); Gordon at Salve Regina (7); Nichols at Endicott (7).
Women’s tennis — Gordon at Curry (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Whittier at Ipswich (4).
Girls soccer — Lexington Christian at Pingree (4); Lynnfield at Marblehead (4).
Field hockey — Lexington Christian at Pingree (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Danvers (5:30); Beverly at Saugus (6); Masconomet at Gloucester (7).
Cross country — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:30); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Beverly (4); Danvers at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Salem (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4);
Volleyball — Pingree at Beaver Country Day (4:30); Swampscott at Danvers (5:15); Beverly at Marblehead (5:30); Salem at Peabody (5:30); Winthrop at Masconomet (5:30);
Golf — Danvers vs. St. John's Prep at Turner Hill, Ipswich (3:30); Marblehead at Salem (4).
Water polo — Andover at St. John's Prep (4:45).
COLLEGE
Field hockey — Keene State at Salem State (6).
Women’s tennis — Salem State at Southern Maine (3).