TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 North final: Billerica at Peabody (1); Division 2 North final: Danvers at Tewksbury (4).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North final: Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).
Track — All-State Meet at Norwell, Day 2 (10 a.m.).
LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS
District 15 tournament — at Middleton: Middleton vs. Gloucester (10 a.m.); Ipswich vs. Danvers American (1); at Cheeseman Field, Hamilton-Wenham: Danvers National vs. Amesbury (10 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Manchester Essex (12:30).
District 16 tournament — Lynnfield at Salem (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at North Adams SteepleCats (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 final: Chelmsford at Masconomet (3:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Vermont Mountaineers at North Shore Navigators (4:05).
