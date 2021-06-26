TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball — State tournament, Division 1 North final: Billerica at Peabody (1); Division 2 North final: Danvers at Tewksbury (4).

Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North final: Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).

Track — All-State Meet at Norwell, Day 2 (10 a.m.).

 

LITTLE LEAGUE WILLIAMSPORT ALL-STARS

District 15 tournament — at Middleton: Middleton vs. Gloucester (10 a.m.); Ipswich vs. Danvers American (1); at Cheeseman Field, Hamilton-Wenham: Danvers National vs. Amesbury (10 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Manchester Essex (12:30).

District 16 tournament — Lynnfield at Salem (4).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — North Shore Navigators at North Adams SteepleCats (6:30).

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 final: Chelmsford at Masconomet (3:30).

 

SUMMER BASEBALL

NECBL — Vermont Mountaineers at North Shore Navigators (4:05).

