TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Essex County Baseball League — Haverhill at Middleton/Peabody (5:45).
Futures Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Brockton Rox (5).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoffs, first round Game 1: Ipswich Chiefs at Hamilton Generals (5:30); Beverly Giants at Manchester Mariners (5:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff quarterfinals, Game 1: Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (6); Champions Pub at Northeast Tides (6).
TOMORROW
