TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 2: Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:30).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly vs. Masco (7); North Reading vs. Pingree (8); Peabody vs. Bishop Fenwick (9).
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Playoff semifinals, Game 4: Peabody Champions at North Shore Phillies (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 3 (if necessary): Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:30).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly/Masco winner vs. North Reading/Pingree winner (7:30).