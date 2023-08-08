TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 2: Hamilton Generals at Rowley Rams (5:30).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League —  Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly vs. Masco (7); North Reading vs. Pingree (8); Peabody vs. Bishop Fenwick (9).

TOMORROW

SUMMER BASEBALL

North Shore Baseball League — Playoff semifinals, Game 4: Peabody Champions at North Shore Phillies (7:45).

Intertown Twilight League — Playoff semifinals, Game 3 (if necessary): Rowley Rams at Hamilton Generals (5:30).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League —  Playoffs at Plains Park, Danvers: Beverly/Masco winner vs. North Reading/Pingree winner (7:30).

