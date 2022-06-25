TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody West vs. Lynnfield at Wyoma (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Andover (5:45).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Bristol (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Kingston at Marblehead (5).
TOMORROW
AGGANIS GAMES
Girls lacrosse — Agganis All-Star Game at Manning Field, Lynn (11 a.m.).
Softball — Agganis All-Star Game at Fraser Field, Lynn (noon).
Boys lacrosse — Agganis All-Star Game at Manning Field, Lynn (1).
Baseball — Agganis All-Star Game at Fraser Field, Lynn (2).
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Peabody vs. Winthrop at Salem (5).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem vs. Middleton/Peabody at St. John's Prep (5:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at Marblehead (5); Manchester at Peabody Champions (5);
Intertown Twilight League — Rowley at Beverly Giants (5:45); Hamilton Generals at Rockport (6).