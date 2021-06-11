TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Peabody at Marblehead (4); CCL Cup quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan (4); Swampscott at Winthrop (4:30).
Softball — Gloucester at Beverly (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); CCL Cup quarterfinals: St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick; Swampscott at Saugus (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Swampscott at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Essex Tech (5); CCL Cup quarterfinals: Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary's Lynn (7).
Girls lacrosse — Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Whittier (4); CCL Cup quarterfinals: St. Joseph's Prep at Bishop Fenwick.
Wrestling — Marblehead/Swampscott & Shawsheen at Masconomet/Essex Tech (3:15).
Boys tennis — Hamilton-Wenham vs. Rockport at Gordon College courts (3:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (3:30); CCL Cup semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep; Beverly at Winthrop (4); Swampscott at Salem (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4:30).
Girls tennis — CCL Cup semifinals: Bishop Fenwick at Austin Prep (3:30); Peabody at Saugus (4); Salem at Swampscott (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (4:30); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4:30); Winthrop at Beverly (4:30).
Track — Salem at Swampscott (4).
Volleyball — Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (4).
Wrestling — Salem at Beverly (4:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene Swamp Bats at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Phillies at Swampscott (6); Rowley at Beverly Recs (8).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Beverly at Salem (Salem State, 10 a.m.); Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence (DH, 10 a.m.); Lynn Tech at Salem Academy (DH, 11 a.m.); Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: BC High at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).
Boys lacrosse — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (10 a.m.); Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.); Beverly at Masconomet (noon); Peabody at Marblehead (7).
Girls lacrosse — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (10 a.m.); Marblehead at Peabody (10 a.m.); Masconomet at Beverly (11 a.m.).
Boys tennis Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (9 a.m.).
Girls tennis — Masconomet at Swampscott (9 a.m.).
Track — Shawsheen at Essex Tech (9 a.m.); Catholic Central League Invitational at Bishop Fenwick (2).
Volleyball — Catholic Conference playoff semifinals: BC High at St. John's Prep (11 a.m.).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley Nighthawks (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Northeast Tide (3); North Reading a Marblehead (5).
||||