TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Lynnfield at Ipswich (4); Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (4); Marblehead at Manchester Essex (4).
Girls soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket (3:45); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Danvers at Andover (6).
Field hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Bedford (3:45); Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:45); Triton at Swampscott (4).
Cross country — Marblehead at Danvers (4); Arlington Catholic & Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4); St. John's Prep at BC High (4).
Volleyball — Andover at Danvers (5:15); Masconomet at Essex Tech (5:30); Winthrop at Swampscott (5:30); Beverly at Saugus (5:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (6).
Golf — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman (2:30); St. John's Prep at North Andover (3); Marblehead vs. Saugus at The Meadow at Peabody (3:30); Ipswich & Manchester Essex at Rockport in Cape Ann Classic (3:30); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Danvers at Gloucester (4); Winthrop at Salem (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Gordon at Western New England (3:30); Salve Regina at Endicott (7).
Women’s soccer — Salve Regina at Endicott (4); Salem State at Rivier (7).
Field hockey — Salem State at Plymouth State (6).
Volleyball — Framingham State at Salem State (7).
Women’s tennis — Merrimack at Endicott (3); Suffolk at Salem State (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Pingree at Phillips Andover (3:30); Minuteman at Essex Tech (3:30); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Acton-Boxborough at Beverly (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (7); Danvers at Swampscott (7).
Girls soccer — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (3:45); Masconomet at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Ipswich at Whittier (5); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (6); Saugus at Salem (6:30).
Field hockey — Pingree at Phillips Exeter (3:45); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Danvers at Peabody (4); Swampscott at Saugus (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4).
Cross country — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (3:30); Peabody at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Lynn Tech & Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Pingree at Dana Hall (4); Salem Academy at Penguin Hall (4).
Volleyball — Marblehead at Danvers (5:15); Salem at Beverly (5:30); Masconomet at Peabody (5:30).
Golf — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (2:30); St. John's Prep at Xaverian (3:20); Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Pingree at Bancroft (3:30); Peabody at Danvers (3:45); Marblehead at Masconomet (4); Beverly at Saugus (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — New England College at Salem State (7).
Women’s soccer — Gordon at Western New England (3:30).
Golf — Endicott at University of New England Invitational.
Volleyball — Curry at Gordon (7); University of New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s tennis — Endicott at Curry (3:30); Roger Williams at Gordon (4).