TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (6).
Girls soccer — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30).
Golf — St. John's Prep at BC High (3); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Field hockey — Austin Prep at Bishop Fenwick (4).
Cross country — Triton at Ipswich (3:30); Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Nashoba Tech at Essex Tech (4); Bradford Christian Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Golf — Gloucester at Beverly (3:30); Swampscott at Masconomet (3:30); Ipswich at Amesbury (3:30).
||||