TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
State Final Four Williamsport tournament — At Boudreau Field, Gloucester: Pittsfield American vs. Needham National (5:30); Peabody West vs. Middleboro (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at Rowley (6); Swampscott Sox at Beverly Recs (8).
American Legion (Seniors) — Marblehead/Swampscott at Haverhill (7).
Intertown Twilight League — Hamilton Generals at Topsfield (5:45); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
State Final Four Williamsport tournament — At Boudreau Field, Gloucester: Pittsfield American vs. Middleboro (4:30); Peabody West vs. Needham National (6:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Vermont (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Phillies (noon); Manchester at Marblehead Seasiders (5).
