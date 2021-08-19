TODAY'S SPORTS
None scheduled
TOMORROW
SUMMER BASEBALL
North Shore Baseball League — Championship, Game 4: Kingston Night Owls at North Shore Phillies at Fraser Field, Lynn (8).
Showers and thunderstorms. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 19, 2021 @ 12:09 am
Salem - Daniel P. LeBlanc, 65, of Leesburg, FL, and formerly of Salem, died Monday, August 9, 2021, after a brief bout with cancer. Son of the late Louis V. LeBlanc and Rita A. (Motard) LeBlanc, he grew up in Salem and was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1974. After the Army, he wo…