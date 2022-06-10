TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: Newton North at Peabody (5).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Minnechaug (5); Division 4 second round: Hamilton-Wenham at Cohasset (6:30).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Marblehead at Sharon (5).
Girls tennis — Division 4 second round: Bromfield at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 4).
Rugby — State tournament, Division 1 state semifinals: St. John’s Prep at Belmont (6:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — Upper Valley at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (11 a.m.); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Pentucket (noon); Division 4 second round: Ipswich at Dover-Sherborn (11 a.m.).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Pentucket (TBA); Division 4 second round: Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (2).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 quarterfinals: St. John’s Prep at Acton Boxborough (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Valley Blue Sox (6:35).