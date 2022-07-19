TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Lynn (6); District 8 playoffs, Lowell at Beverly/Salem (8).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Ocean State (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Storm at Swampscott Sox (6).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Manchester (5:45).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers vs. Manchester Essex (6:30); North Reading vs. Masconomet (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Manchester Essex (8:30).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Pool Play at Wyoma, Lynn: Gloucester vs. Reading (5:30); Peabody West vs. Andover (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Swampscott Sox (7); Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).