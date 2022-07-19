TODAY'S SPORTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Middleton/Peabody at Lynn (6); District 8 playoffs, Lowell at Beverly/Salem (8).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Ocean State (6:30).

North Shore Baseball League — Beverly Recs at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Storm at Swampscott Sox (6).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Manchester (5:45).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League —  at Plains Park, Danvers: Danvers vs. Manchester Essex (6:30); North Reading vs. Masconomet (7:30); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Manchester Essex (8:30).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Pool Play at Wyoma, Lynn: Gloucester vs. Reading (5:30); Peabody West vs. Andover (7:30).

SUMMER BASEBALL

New England Collegiate Baseball League — Keene at North Shore Navigators (6:35).

North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Swampscott Sox (7); Northeast at Beverly Recs (7).

