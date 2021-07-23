TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — At Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Reading vs. North Andover (5:30); Peabody West vs. Danvers American (7:30).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Winnipesaukee at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Rowley (6); Marblehead Seasiders at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Topsfield (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
Section 4 Williamsport tournament — Championship game at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Teams TBD (Noon).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Beverly/Salem vs District 9 champion (4:30).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Upper Valley (6).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at North Shore Phillies (noon); Beverly Recs at Marblehead Seasiders (5).
