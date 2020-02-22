TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Gymnastics — North sectionals at Algonquin Regional (9 a.m.).
Indoor track — All-State Meet at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.).
Wrestling — State championships: Division 1 at Methuen; Division 2 at Milton; Division 3 at Wayland.
Swimming — PIngree at Boston Sports Institute (8:30 a.m.).
Girls basketball — Pingree at BB&N (noon).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Worcester State at Salem State (2); Endicott at Curry (4:50).
Women's hockey — Endicott at University of New England (4).
Men's basketball — Curry at Endicott (3); Gordon at Nichols (3).
Women's basketball — Curry at Endicott (1); Gordon at Nichols (1).
Men's tennis — Endicott at UMass Boston (noon).
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Mount Holyoke (noon).
Men's lacrosse — New England College at Gordon (3).
Baseball — Salem State vs. Anna Maria (noon); Endicott at Trinity, Texas (2).
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Baseball — Endicott at Trinity, Texas (noon).
