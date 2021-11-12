TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — State playoff quarterfinals, Division 1: Wachusett at St. John’s Prep (6); Division 3: Masconomet at Marblehead (7); Division 4: Danvers at Duxbury (7); Division 5: Hudson at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Non-playoff football — Lynn Classical at Peabody (7).
Volleyball — State tournament quarterfinals: Division 3: Bishop Fenwick at Dennis-Yarmouth (5:30); Division 4: Advanced Math & Science at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Women’s volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament, first round: Endicott at Babson (12:30).
Men’s hockey — University of New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (6); Endicott at University of New England (7).
Women’s basketball — Gordon vs. United States Coast Guard Academy at Gordon Classic (7).
Men’s basketball — Endicott vs. Bridgewater State at Emmanuel Classic, Boston (8).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — State playoff quarterfinals, Division 5: Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott (noon); Division 7: Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham (1).
Non-playoff football — Dexter Southfield at Pingree (5).
Boys soccer — State tournament quarterfinals, Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Brookline at Nickerson Field, Boston University (2); Division 2: Longmeadow at Masconomet (1).
Girls soccer — State tournament quarterfinals: Division 2: Danvers at Silver Lake (5) ; Division 4: Northbridge vs. Hamilton-Wenham at St. John’s Prep (6).
Field hockey — State tournament, Division 3 quarterfinals: Swampscott at Triton (4); Division 4 quarterfinals: Sutton at Ipswich (3).
Cross country — Division 1 state meet at Wrentham (10 a.m.); Division 2 state meet at Gardner (10 a.m.); Division 3 state meet at Stanley Park, Westfield (10 a.m.).
Volleyball — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Nipmuc at Ipswich (11 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football —Endicott at Nichols (noon).
Men’s soccer — Division 3 NCAA tournament, first round: Salem State at Conn. College (11 a.m.); Gordon at Montclair State (1).
Women’s soccer — Division 3 NCAA tournament, first round: Gordon vs. Johns Hopkins at Amherst College (1:30).
Field hockey — Division 3 NCAA tournament, second round: Endicott at Middlebury (11 a.m.).
Men’s hockey — Endicott at University of New England (7).
Women’s hockey — UMass Boston at Salem State (3); University of New England at Endicott (3).
Men’s basketball — Elms at Salem State (3); Endicott vs. Framingham State at Emmanuel Classic, Boston (8).
Women’s basketball — Elms at Salem State (1); Rhode Island College at Endicott (1); Gordon Classic: Oglethorpe at Gordon (3).
Swimming — Rhode Island College at Gordon (noon).
Cross country — New England Championships at New London, Conn.