TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — State playoff quarterfinals, Division 1: Wachusett at St. John’s Prep (6); Division 3: Masconomet at Marblehead (7); Division 4: Danvers at Duxbury (7); Division 5: Hudson at Bishop Fenwick (7).

Non-playoff football — Lynn Classical at Peabody (7).

Volleyball — State tournament quarterfinals: Division 3: Bishop Fenwick at Dennis-Yarmouth (5:30); Division 4: Advanced Math & Science at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).

COLLEGE

Women’s volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament, first round: Endicott at Babson (12:30).

Men’s hockey — University of New England at Endicott (7).

Women’s hockey — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (6); Endicott at University of New England (7).

Women’s basketball — Gordon vs. United States Coast Guard Academy at Gordon Classic (7).

Men’s basketball — Endicott vs. Bridgewater State at Emmanuel Classic, Boston (8).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — State playoff quarterfinals, Division 5: Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott (noon); Division 7: Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham (1).

Non-playoff football Dexter Southfield at Pingree (5).

Boys soccer State tournament quarterfinals, Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Brookline at Nickerson Field, Boston University (2); Division 2: Longmeadow at Masconomet (1).

Girls soccer State tournament quarterfinals: Division 2: Danvers at Silver Lake (5) ; Division 4: Northbridge vs. Hamilton-Wenham at St. John’s Prep (6).

Field hockey — State tournament, Division 3 quarterfinals: Swampscott at Triton (4); Division 4 quarterfinals: Sutton at Ipswich (3).

Cross country — Division 1 state meet at Wrentham (10 a.m.); Division 2 state meet at Gardner (10 a.m.); Division 3 state meet at Stanley Park, Westfield (10 a.m.).

Volleyball — State tournament, Division 4 quarterfinals: Nipmuc at Ipswich (11 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Football —Endicott at Nichols (noon).

Men’s soccer — Division 3 NCAA tournament, first round: Salem State at Conn. College (11 a.m.); Gordon at Montclair State (1).

Women’s soccer — Division 3 NCAA tournament, first round: Gordon vs. Johns Hopkins at Amherst College (1:30).

Field hockey — Division 3 NCAA tournament, second round: Endicott at Middlebury (11 a.m.).

Men’s hockey — Endicott at University of New England (7).

Women’s hockey — UMass Boston at Salem State (3); University of New England at Endicott (3).

Men’s basketball — Elms at Salem State (3); Endicott vs. Framingham State at Emmanuel Classic, Boston (8).

Women’s basketball — Elms at Salem State (1); Rhode Island College at Endicott (1); Gordon Classic: Oglethorpe at Gordon (3).

Swimming — Rhode Island College at Gordon (noon).

Cross country — New England Championships at New London, Conn.

