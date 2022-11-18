FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

HIGH SCHOOL

Playoff football — MIAA playoffs, state semifinals: Division 5: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading at Manning Field, Lynn (7); Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic at Cawley Stadium, Lowell (7:30).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (7).

Women’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (6); Plymouth State at Salem State (6).

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Division 1 state championship: St. John’s Prep vs. Needham at Manning Field, Lynn (noon); NEPSAC Class D semifinals: Covenant Christian at Hyde (Maine), TBA

Girls soccer — NEPSAC Class B semifinals: Dexter Southfield at Pingree (TBA).

Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C semifinals: Green Farms at Pingree (TBA).

Cross country — All-State Championships at Fort Devens (10 a.m.).

Volleyball — Division 4 state championship: Ipswich vs. Joseph Case at Worcester State (10 a.m.).

COLLEGE

Football — NCAA Division 3 playoffs: Springfield at Endicott (noon).

Men’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (4:50); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (5).

Women’s hockey — Castleton at Salem State (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3).

Men’s basketball — Endicott vs. Salem State at Tufts (3); Worcester State at Gordon (3).

Women’s basketball — Gordon at Springfield (1); Endicott at Rhode Island College (1); Nichols at Salem State (1).

