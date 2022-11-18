FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
HIGH SCHOOL
Playoff football — MIAA playoffs, state semifinals: Division 5: Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading at Manning Field, Lynn (7); Division 1: St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic at Cawley Stadium, Lowell (7:30).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (6); Plymouth State at Salem State (6).
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Division 1 state championship: St. John’s Prep vs. Needham at Manning Field, Lynn (noon); NEPSAC Class D semifinals: Covenant Christian at Hyde (Maine), TBA
Girls soccer — NEPSAC Class B semifinals: Dexter Southfield at Pingree (TBA).
Field hockey — NEPSAC Class C semifinals: Green Farms at Pingree (TBA).
Cross country — All-State Championships at Fort Devens (10 a.m.).
Volleyball — Division 4 state championship: Ipswich vs. Joseph Case at Worcester State (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Football — NCAA Division 3 playoffs: Springfield at Endicott (noon).
Men’s hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (4:50); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (5).
Women’s hockey — Castleton at Salem State (3); Suffolk at Endicott (3).
Men’s basketball — Endicott vs. Salem State at Tufts (3); Worcester State at Gordon (3).
Women’s basketball — Gordon at Springfield (1); Endicott at Rhode Island College (1); Nichols at Salem State (1).