TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Danvers at Saugus (4); Salem at Swampscott (4) Marblehead at Winthrop (4); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (4); Masconomet at Gloucester (4); Phillips Andover at Pingree (4:45); .
Softball — Georgetown at Ipswich (3:45); Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem at Saugus (4); Winthrop at Swampscott (4); Peabody at Gloucester (4); Pioneer Charter I at Salem Academy (DH, 4); Phillips Andover at Pingree (4:45).
Boys lacrosse — Marblehead at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45); St. John's Shrewsbury at St. John's Prep (5:30).
Girls lacrosse — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Masconomet at Winthrop (4); Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Manchester Essex at Ipswich (4:30); Saugus at Danvers (4:30); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45).
Boys tennis — Ipswich at Rockport (3:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45).
Girls tennis — Rockport at Ipswich (3:30); Marblehead at Swampscott (4); Pingree at Phillips Andover (4:45).
Volleyball — St. John's Prep at St. John's Shrewsbury (5:30).
COLLEGE
Women's tennis — Worcester State at Salem State (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (noon); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (TBA); Pingree at Phillips Andover (DH, 2); Ipswich at Georgetown (3); Hamilton-Wenham at Manchester Essex (3).
Softball — Bishop Fenwick at Matignon (noon); Danvers at Peabody (2); Pingree at Phillips Andover (2); Essex Tech at Northeast (TBA).
Boys lacrosse — Bishop Fenwick at Matignon (2); Phillips Andover at Pingree (3).
Girls lacrosse — Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (2); Pingree at Phillips Andover (3);
Boys tennis — Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (11 a.m.); Pingree at Phillips Andover (3).
Girls tennis — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (11 a.m.); Phillips Andover at Pingree (3).
Track — St. Mary's Lynn & Matignon at Bishop Fenwick (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Westfield State at Salem State (DH, 1).
Softball — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship series: Western New England at Endicott (DH, noon); Salem State at Westfield State (DH, noon).
Men's lacrosse — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Western New England at Endicott (1).
