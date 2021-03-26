TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Beverly at Danvers (5); Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (6); Gloucester at Tech Boston (6).
Volleyball — Ipswich at North Reading (5:30).
Track and field — Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (4).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Endicott at Suffolk (3).
Men's volleyball — Endicott at Elms (7).
Women's volleyball — New England College at Gordon (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Essex Tech at Whittier (10 a.m.); St. John's Prep at Catholic Memorial (noon); Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (1); Marblehead vs. Saugus at Piper Field, Marblehead (2); Salem vs. Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (4); Peabody at Masconomet (5).
COLLEGE
Softball — UNE at Endicott (DH noon); Suffolk at Gordon (DH noon).
Baseball — Wentworth at Endicott (DH noon); Suffolk at Gordon (DH noon).
Men's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (1).
Women's tennis — Gordon at Endicott (1).
Women's lacrosse — Gordon at Nichols (noon); Salve Regina at Endicott (1:30).
Men's lacrosse — Endicott at Salve Regina (1:30).
Men's volleyball — Elms at Endicott (5).
