TODAY’S SPORTS
None scheduled.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Peabody at Cambridge (6:30); Division 2 North, preliminary round: Newburyport at Marblehead (6:30); Masconomet at Wakefield (6:30); Division 3 preliminary round: Essex Tech at Fairhaven (6:30).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Lynn Classical at Peabody (6:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Marblehead at Masconomet (6:30); Division 3 preliminary round: Essex Tech at Arlington Catholic (6:30); Division 5 preliminary round: Salem Academy at Mount Greylock (6:30).
Skiing — State Championships at Wachusett Mountain (9:30 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — MASCAC semifinals: Salem State at Westfield State (7:35).
Women’s tennis — Gordon vs. Eastern Nazarene at Manchester Athletic Club (7).