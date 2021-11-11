TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Non-playoff football — Salem at Greater Lowell (4); Ipswich at Gloucester (5:30); Beverly at Chelmsford (6), Weston at Essex Tech (6).
Field hockey — State tournament, Division 2 quarterfinals: Masconomet vs. Longmeadow at Danvers (4); Danvers at Westwood (6).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Salem State at Fitchburg State (6).
Men’s basketball — Salem State at Eastern Nazarene (7).
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — State playoff quarterfinals, Division 1: Wachusett at St. John’s Prep (6); Division 3: Masconomet at Marblehead (7); Division 4: Danvers at Duxbury (7); Division 5: Hudson at Bishop Fenwick (7).
Non-playoff football — Lynn Classical at Peabody (7).
Volleyball — State tournament quarterfinals: Division 3: Bishop Fenwick at Dennis-Yarmouth (5:30); Division 4: Advanced Math & Science at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30).
COLLEGE
Women’s volleyball — NCAA Division 3 tournament, first round: Endicott at Babson (12:30).
Men’s hockey — University of New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Johnson & Wales at Salem State (6); Endicott at University of New England (7).
Women’s basketball — Gordon vs. United States Coast Guard Academy at Gordon Classic (7).
Men’s basketball — Endicott vs. Bridgewater State at Emmanuel Classic, Boston (8).