TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Bishop Feehan at Beverly (6); Peabody at Xaverian (6:30); Division 2 first round: Longmeadow at Salem (7); Division 5 first round: Mount Greylock at Salem Academy (7).

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Woburn (7); Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Wayland (6); Division 3 North first round: Ipswich at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30).

Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence (4).

COLLEGE

Baseball — Gordon vs. Fitchburg State at RussMatt Florida Invitational, Davenport, Fla. (DH, 9:15 a.m.).

Men’s tennis — Colby-Sawyer at Endicott (Manchester Athletic Club, 6:45).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Archbishop Williams at St. John’s Prep (6:40).

Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Methuen/Tewksbury at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:20).

Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at Bourne (6).

Indoor track — New England Championships at Reggie Lewis Center (10:30 a.m.).

Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence (9 a.m.).

Gymnastics — State Championships at Algonquin Regional (2).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Curry at Endicott (2).

Women’s hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at Suffolk (4:50).

Baseball — Salem State at Mitchell (DH, noon); SUNY Cobleskill at Endicott (3); Gordon vs. Medaille at RussMatt Florida Invitational, Davenport, Fla. (5).

Softball — Gordon vs. Allegheny (2) and Wheaton, Ill. (4:30) at PFX Games, Winter Haven, Fla.

Men’s lacrosse — Salem State at Mitchell (1); Connecticut College at Endicott (3).

Women’s lacrosse — Framingham State at Endicott (noon).

Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Springfield (2).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you