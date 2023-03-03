TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Bishop Feehan at Beverly (6); Peabody at Xaverian (6:30); Division 2 first round: Longmeadow at Salem (7); Division 5 first round: Mount Greylock at Salem Academy (7).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Woburn (7); Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Wayland (6); Division 3 North first round: Ipswich at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30).
Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence (4).
COLLEGE
Baseball — Gordon vs. Fitchburg State at RussMatt Florida Invitational, Davenport, Fla. (DH, 9:15 a.m.).
Men’s tennis — Colby-Sawyer at Endicott (Manchester Athletic Club, 6:45).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Archbishop Williams at St. John’s Prep (6:40).
Girls hockey — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Methuen/Tewksbury at Peabody (4); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:20).
Girls basketball — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at Bourne (6).
Indoor track — New England Championships at Reggie Lewis Center (10:30 a.m.).
Wrestling — New England Tournament at Providence (9 a.m.).
Gymnastics — State Championships at Algonquin Regional (2).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Curry at Endicott (2).
Women’s hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference final: Endicott at Suffolk (4:50).
Baseball — Salem State at Mitchell (DH, noon); SUNY Cobleskill at Endicott (3); Gordon vs. Medaille at RussMatt Florida Invitational, Davenport, Fla. (5).
Softball — Gordon vs. Allegheny (2) and Wheaton, Ill. (4:30) at PFX Games, Winter Haven, Fla.
Men’s lacrosse — Salem State at Mitchell (1); Connecticut College at Endicott (3).
Women’s lacrosse — Framingham State at Endicott (noon).
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Springfield (2).