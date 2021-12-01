TODAY’S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Division 5 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough: Swampscott vs. North Reading (8).

Boys hockey — Pingree at Roxbury Latin (4:30).

Girls basketball — Thayer at Pingree (4:30).

COLLEGE

Women’s basketball — Endicott at Gordon (5:30).

Men’s basketball — MIT at Salem State (7); Endicott at Gordon (7:30).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough: Marblehead vs. North Attleboro (3).

COLLEGE

Men’s hockey — Salem State at Worcester State (6:40).

Women’s basketball — Salem State at MIT (7).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you