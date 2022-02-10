TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys basketball — Ipswich at Manchester Essex (6:30); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Salem Academy at Danvers (7); Lynn Classical at Beverly (7).
Girls basketball — Manchester Essex at Ipswich (6:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (6:30); Salem Academy at Salem (7); Beverly at Winthrop (7).
Gymnastics — Danvers at Peabody (7:45).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Westfield State at Salem State (7).
Women’s basketball — Curry at Gordon (5:30).
Men’s basketball — Nichols at Endicott (6); Western New England at Gordon (7:30).
Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Lasell (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — Hebron at Pingree (4); Saugus at Swampscott (7:30).
Girls hockey — Hebron at Pingree (6).
Boys basketball — Pingree at Landmark (5:15); Essex Tech at Innovation (5:30); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (6:30); St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Marblehead at Peabody (7); Winthrop at Beverly (7); Gloucester at Danvers (7); Salem at Saugus (7); Swampscott at Masconomet (7).
Girls basketball — Governor’s Academy at Pingree (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Danvers at Gloucester (6:30); Peabody at Marblehead (7); Saugus at Salem (7); Masconomet at Swampscott (7).
Gymnastics — Bishop Fenwick at Beverly (7:15).
COLLEGE
Men’s hockey — Western New England at Endicott (7).
Women’s hockey — Salem State at Southern Maine (4); Endicott at Western New England (7).