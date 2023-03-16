TODAY’S SPORTS

COLLEGE

Baseball — Salem State vs. Plattsburgh at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (12:30); Endicott at La Verne (6).

Softball — Endicott vs. Clarkson (9 a.m.) and Wisconsin Lutheran (11:30 a.m.) at Winter Haven, Fla.; Salem State vs. Franciscan (9 a.m.) and Susquehana (1) at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Men’s volleyball — Endicott at Dominican, Ill. (9).

TOMORROW

COLLEGE

Baseball — Salem State vs. Rutgers-Newmark at Myrtle Beach, S.C. (3); Endicott at Occidental (6).

Softball — Endicott vs. Wesleyan (9 a.m.) and Lakeland (11:30 a.m.) at Auburndale, Fla.

Women’s lacrosse — Endicott vs. Cortland at Colorado Springs (2:30).

