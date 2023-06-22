TODAY'S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Stage Fort Park, Gloucester: Boxford-Topsfield at Gloucester (5:30); Danvers American vs. Ipswich (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).
American Legion (Seniors) — Lowell at Peabody/Middleton (St. John's Prep, 6).
North Shore Baseball League — Peabody Champions at North Shore Freedom (6); North Shore Phillies at Beverly Recs (7).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — at Middleton: Manchester Essex vs. Middleton (10 a.m.); Hamilton-Wenham vs. Beverly (noon).
SUMMER BASEBALL
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Valley at North Shore Navigators (7:05).
North Shore Baseball League — Swampscott Sox at Marblehead Seasiders (5).