TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and field — Swampscott at Gloucester (4).

Volleyball —  Chelmsford at Beverly (5); Danvers at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30) rose shooting; Salem at Saugus (5:30); Winthrop at Swampscott (5:30); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).

Girls basketball — Prospect Hill Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).

Boys basketball — Salem Academy at Propsect Hill Academy (6).   

 

 

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Football — Swampscott at Danvers (5); Salem at Gloucester (5); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).

 

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Curry at Endicott (6).

Men's basketball — Endicott at Curry (6); Nichols at Gordon (7).

Women's basketball — Curry at Endicott (6); Gordon at Nichols (7).

Volleyball — Endicott at Nichols (4).

