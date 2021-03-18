TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Track and field — Swampscott at Gloucester (4).
Volleyball — Chelmsford at Beverly (5); Danvers at Peabody (5:30); Marblehead at Masconomet (5:30) rose shooting; Salem at Saugus (5:30); Winthrop at Swampscott (5:30); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).
Girls basketball — Prospect Hill Academy at Salem Academy (4:30).
Boys basketball — Salem Academy at Propsect Hill Academy (6).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Football — Swampscott at Danvers (5); Salem at Gloucester (5); Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech (5:30).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — Curry at Endicott (6).
Men's basketball — Endicott at Curry (6); Nichols at Gordon (7).
Women's basketball — Curry at Endicott (6); Gordon at Nichols (7).
Volleyball — Endicott at Nichols (4).
||||