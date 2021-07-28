TODAY'S SPORTS
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Championship game: Beverly/Salem vs. Bridgewater (resumption of suspended game, 4).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — Sanford at North Shore Navigators (6:35).
North Shore Baseball League — Rowley at Swampscott Sox (6)
Intertown Twilight League — Manchester Essex at Rowley (5:45); Rockport at Beverly Giants (5:45).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
State Final Four Williamsport tournament — At Boudreau Field, Gloucester: Needham National vs. Middleboro (3:30); Opening Ceremonies (5); Peabody West vs. Pittsfield American (7).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — State tournament at Adams Field, Quincy: Championship game: Beverly/Salem vs TBD (TBA); Marblehead/Swampscott at Lynn (8)..
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Keene (6:30).
North Shore Baseball League — North Reading at Marblehead Seasiders (5:45); Kingston at Peabody Champions (7:45).
Intertown Twilight League — Topsfield at Hamilton Generals (5:45).
