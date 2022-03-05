TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys hockey — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham vs. Cohasset/Hull at Connell Rink, Weymouth (noon); Division 2 North first round: Beverly vs. Silver Lake at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke (3:15); Division 1 first round: Bishop Fenwick at Arlington (6).
Boys basketball — Division 3 first round: Belchertown at Bishop Fenwick (1).
Girls basketball — Division 1 first round: Masconomet at North Quincy (5).
Indoor track — New England Championships at Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, Roxbury (10:30 a.m.).
Wrestling — New England Tournament Day 2 at Providence, R.I.
Gymnastics — Masconomet at State Championships, Algonquin Regional H.S. (2).
COLLEGE
Men's hockey — MASCAC championship: Salem State at Plymouth State (4); Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: Endicott at University of New England (7).
Women's hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference championship: University of New England at Endicott (3).
Softball — Gordon vs. RPI (10:45 a.m.) and UMass Dartmouth (1) at Leesburg, Fla.
Baseball — Salem State at Endicott (DH, noon); Gordon vs. Finlandia at Auburndale, Fla. (DH, 4).
Men's lacrosse — Wells at Salem State (1); Endicott at Connecticut College (3).
Women's lacrosse — Regis at Salem State (10 a.m.).
Men's volleyball — Elmira (noon) and Springfield (4) at Endicott.
TOMORROW
COLLEGE
Men's tennis — Gordon vs. Baldwin-Wallace at Hilton Head, S.C. (11:30 a.m.); Endicott at Bates (noon).
Men's lacrosse — Gordon at Virginia Wesleyan (1).
Softball — Gordon vs. Monmouth (10 a.m.) and Westfield State (12:30) at Clermont, Fla.
Baseball — Gordon vs. Mount St. Joseph at Auburndale, Fla. (DH, 3:30).