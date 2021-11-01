TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf — Berwick at Pingree (3:30).
Volleyball — State Vocational championship game: Greater New Bedford at Essex Tech (5).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Golf — State finals: Division 3 at Shining Rock, Northbridge (10 a.m.).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals: Gordon at Endicott (5).
Field hockey — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Gordon at Roger Williams (4).
Volleyball — Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals: Western New England at Gordon (7); University of New England at Endicott (7).