TODAY’S SPORTS

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Elimination game, Danvers National vs. Amesbury (5:30), Winner’s bracket final, Beverly vs. Gloucester (7:30).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. Peabody at Lt. Ross Park, Peabody (5:45).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Methuen (7).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).

Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45);

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Manchester Essex vs. Peabody (6:30); Beverly vs. Masconomet (7:30); Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading (8:30).

TOMORROW

LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS

District 15 Williamsport tournament — Semifinal elimination game, teams TBD (7:30).

District 16 Williamsport tournament — Semifinal elimination game: Saugus vs. Peabody/Swampscott winner (TBA).

SUMMER BASEBALL

American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Lowell (6); Middleton/Peabody at Haverhill (7).

New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnepesaukee (6).

North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Swampscott Sox (7); Beverly Recs at Kingston (8).

SUMMER BASKETBALL

North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Bishop Fenwick vs. Danvers (6:30); Essex Tech vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30); North Reading vs. Manchester Essex (8:30).

