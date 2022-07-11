TODAY’S SPORTS
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Final Four at Harry Ball Field, Beverly: Elimination game, Danvers National vs. Amesbury (5:30), Winner’s bracket final, Beverly vs. Gloucester (7:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Swampscott vs. Peabody at Lt. Ross Park, Peabody (5:45).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Methuen (7).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Newport (6:35).
Intertown Twilight League — Beverly Giants at Ipswich Chiefs (5:45);
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Manchester Essex vs. Peabody (6:30); Beverly vs. Masconomet (7:30); Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading (8:30).
TOMORROW
LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
District 15 Williamsport tournament — Semifinal elimination game, teams TBD (7:30).
District 16 Williamsport tournament — Semifinal elimination game: Saugus vs. Peabody/Swampscott winner (TBA).
SUMMER BASEBALL
American Legion (Seniors) — Beverly/Salem at Lowell (6); Middleton/Peabody at Haverhill (7).
New England Collegiate Baseball League — North Shore Navigators at Winnepesaukee (6).
North Shore Baseball League — North Shore Freedom at Swampscott Sox (7); Beverly Recs at Kingston (8).
SUMMER BASKETBALL
North Shore Girls High School League — at Plains Park, Danvers: Bishop Fenwick vs. Danvers (6:30); Essex Tech vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30); North Reading vs. Manchester Essex (8:30).