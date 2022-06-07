TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Softball — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Peabody at Reading (4:30); Division 3 second round: Bishop Fenwick at Hudson (6).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 preliminary round: Peabody at Belmont (6:30).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 North preliminary round: Beverly at Woburn (3:30); Division 2 preliminary round: Tantasqua Regional at Marblehead (5).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 4 first round: Mohawk Trail at Hamilton-Wenham (Gordon College, 4); Archbishop Williams at Ipswich (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Mystic (6:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Division 4 second round: Leicester at Hamilton-Wenham (4).
Boys lacrosse — State tournament, Division 2 first round: Masconomet at Silver Lake (5); Hopkinton at Marblehead (6); Danvers at Nashoba Regional (6); Division 3 first round: Essex Tech at Pentucket (4); Bishop Fenwick at Foxborough (7:15); Division 4 first round: Hamilton-Wenham at South Shore Vocational (6).
Girls lacrosse — State tournament, Division 1 first round: Peabody at Hingham (5); Division 2 first round: Danvers at Agawam (4); Ursuline Academy at Masconomet (5); Division 3 first round: North Middlesex at Swampscott (4:30); Shawsheen at Essex Tech (5:30); Bishop Fenwick at Apponequet (6); Division 4 first round: Wahconah at Hamilton-Wenham (5).
Boys tennis — State tournament, Division 1 second round: Cambridge at St. John's Prep (4); Division 3 second round: Swampscott at Wilmington (4); Division 4 second round: Nantucket vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Gordon College (4).
Girls tennis — State tournament, Division 2 second round: Oliver Ames at Masconomet (4); Division 3 North second round: Swampscott vs. Newburyport at Pentucket (4).
SUMMER BASEBALL
NECBL — North Shore Navigators at Ocean State (6:30).