TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOLFootball — La Salle Academy at St. John’s Prep (6); Ipswich at North Reading (6); Danvers at Winthrop (6:30); Peabody at Marblehead (6:30); Salem at Gloucester (6:30); Essex Tech at Manchester Essex (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (7:30).
Boys soccer — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Ipswich at Whittier (4); Bancroft at Pingree (4:30); St. John’s Prep at Longmeadow (5); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Beverly at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Marblehead at Weston (4:30); Pingree at Bancroft (4:45); Danvers at Peabody (7).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (3:45); Bishop Fenwick at Triton (4); Marblehead at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Swampscott (4:30); Beverly at Danvers (5:30).
Volleyball — Hamilton-Wenham at Bishop Fenwick (5:15); Pingree at Bancroft (5:15); Essex Tech at Masconomet (5:30); Swampscott at Wakefield (5:30); Peabody at North Reading (5:30).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Triton (3:30); Berwick at Pingree (3:30); Beverly at Salem (4).
COLLEGE
Women’s soccer — Western New England at Endicott (4 p.m.).
Men’s soccer — Western New England at Endicott (7 p.m.).
Volleyball —Lesley at Salem State (7).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOLFootball — Masconomet at Beverly (2); Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham (2:30); Proctor at Pingree (5).
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (8:15 a.m.); Manchester Essex at Essex Tech (11 a.m.); Peabody at Billerica (5:30).
Girls soccer — Salem Academy at Prospect Hill (8:15 a.m.); Wayland at Swampscott (10 a.m.); Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (noon).
Field hockey — Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick (2); Holderness at Pingree (4).
Cross country — Mystic Valley at Salem Academy (noon).
Golf — Winthrop at Bishop Fenwick (3).
Water polo — St. John’s Prep at Deerfield Academy (2:30).
COLLEGE
Football — Husson at Endicott (noon).
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Framingham State (noon); Salve Regina at Gordon (7).
Women’s soccer — Framingham State at Salem State (1); Salve Regina at Gordon (1).
Field hockey — Salve Regina at Endicott (1); Salem State at UMass Dartmouth (3).
Cross country — Endicott & Gordon at Keene State Invitational.
Volleyball — Gordon vs. Babson (noon) and at Clark (2); Middlebury at Endicott (2 p.m.); Salem State at St Josephs, Maine (3).
Women’s tennis — Suffolk at Gordon (11 a.m.); Curry at Endicott (noon); Salem State at UMass Boston.