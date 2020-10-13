TODAY'S SPORTS 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Masconomet at Marblehead (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Xaverian at St. John's Prep (5); Peabody at Swampscott (5:30).

Girls soccer — Ipswich at Triton (3:45); Swampscott at Peabody (4); Salem at Gloucester (4); Marblehead at Masconomet (6). 

Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:45). 

Cross country — Malden Catholic at St. John's Prep (4); Salem Academy at Bradford Christian Academy (4).

Volleyball — Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4).

Golf — St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (2:15); Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30); Beverly at Salem (3:30); Danvers at Swampscott (3:45); Marblehead at Peabody (3:45); Masconomet at Gloucester (4); Essex Tech at Nashoba Tech (4). 

 

TOMORROW 

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer — Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport (3:45); Ipswich at Triton (4); Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (6).

Girls soccer — Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Triton at Ipswich (4); Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (4); Essex Tech at Lowell Catholic (6).

Field hockey — Masconomet at Peabody (4). 

Cross country — Salem at Beverly (4).

Golf — St. John's Prep at Xaverian (3:15); Peabody at Masconomet (3:30); Triton at Ipswich (3:30); Beverly at Swampscott (3:30.

 

