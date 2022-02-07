TODAY'S SPORTS

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams (3:10); Masconomet at Triton (3:30). 

Boys basketball — Winthrop at Marblehead (4:30); Blackstone Valley at Essex Tech (5:30); Swampscott at Northeast Metro Tech (7); Ipswich at North Reading (7:30).

Girls basketball — Pingree at Milton Academy (5:15); Salem at Peabody (7).

Gymnastics — Peabody at Marblehead (6:30).

COLLEGE

Women's basketball — Salem State at Fitchburg State (6).

TOMORROW

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys hockey — Beverly at Winthrop (6:10). 

Boys basketball — Dublin, N.H. at Covenant Christian (5); Mystic Valley at Essex Tech (5:30); Peabody at Whittier (5:30); Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (6:30); Georgetown at Ipswich (6:30); Catholic Memorial at St. John's Prep (6:30); Marblehead at Salem (7); Beverly at Saugus (7); Masconomet at Danvers (7); Swampscott at Winthrop (7). 

Girls basketball — Essex Tech at Mystic Valley (5:30); Pioneer Charter at Salem Academy (6); Ipswich at Georgetown (6:30); Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Saugus at Beverly (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang (6:30); Danvers at Masconomet (7); Salem at Marblehead (7); Triton at Peabody (7); Winthrop at Swampscott (7). 

Indoor track — Cape Ann League Open at Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (5:30).

Wrestling — Danvers at Salem (5).

Skiing — at Bradford Ski Area (3): St. John's Prep vs. Andover & Austin Prep.

Gymnastics — Masconomet at Beverly (7:30).

COLLEGE

Men's hockey — Suffolk at Endicott (6); Framingham State at Salem State (7).

Women's hockey — Salem State at Rivier (7:10).

Men's basketball — Curry at Endicott (5:30); Nichols at Gordon (7:30).

Women's basketball — Nichols at Gordon (5:30); Curry at Endicott (5:30).

