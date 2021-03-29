TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Marblehead at Beverly (5); Masconomet at Danvers (5:15); Salem at Winthrop (5:30); St. Joe's at Essex Tech (5:30); Salem Academy at Pioneer I (5:30).
Track and field — Beverly at Danvers (3:30).
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Volleyball — Danvers at Winthrop (5:30); Pentucket at Ipswich (5:30); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (5:30).
Track and field — Peabody at Marblehead (4).
COLLEGE
Softball — Suffolk at Gordon (DH, 2:30); University of New England at Endicott (DH, 3).
Baseball — Gordon at Suffolk (3:30).
Men's tennis — Curry at Endicott (3:30).
Women's tennis — Gordon at Curry (3:30).
Men's lacrosse — Nichols at Endicott (4:30).
Men's volleyball — Endicott at Wentworth (7).