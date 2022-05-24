TODAY'S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — Rockport at Ipswich (3:45); Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury (3:45); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Essex Tech at Stoneham (4).
Softball — Marblehead at Salem (4); Peabody at Swampscott (4); Whittier at Essex Tech (4); Beverly at Lexington (4:30).
Boys lacrosse — Salem at Swampscott (4); Essex Tech at Northeast (4); St. John's Prep at Malden Catholic (4).
Girls lacrosse — Northeast at Essex Tech (4); Peabody at Ipswich (4:30).
Boys tennis — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Swampscott at Austin Prep (4); Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Andover at St. John's Prep (4).
Girls tennis — Austin Prep at Swampscott (4); Marblehead at Gloucester (4); Beverly at Winthrop (4:30).
Volleyball — Salem at Greater Lawrence (5:30); Essex Tech at North Andover (5:30).
*
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball — St. John's Prep at Lawrence (4); Salem vs. Gloucester at Salem State (4); Triton at Masconomet (4); Beverly at Marblehead (4:30); Pentucket at Danvers (6:30).
Softball — Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45); Danvers at Austin Prep (4); Malden Catholic at Marblehead (4); Haverhill at Masconomet (4); Ipswich at Rockport (4); Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech (4); Salem Academy at Salem (6:30).
Boys lacrosse — Phillips Andover at Pingree (4); Danvers at Manchester Essex (4); Winchester at Masconomet (4:30); Groton-Dunstable at Ipswich (6); Lexington at Marblehead (7).
Girls lacrosse — Danvers at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pentucket at Swampscott (4); Beverly at Winchester (4:15); Masconomet at Manchester Essex (7).
Boys tennis — Beverly at Salem (4); Masconomet at Lynnfield (4).
Girls tennis — Salem at Bishop Fenwick (3); Lynnfield at Marblehead (4); Manchester Essex at Masconomet (4:15); Saugus at Beverly (4:30).
Volleyball — St. John's Prep at Haverhill (5); Essex Tech at Methuen (5:30).