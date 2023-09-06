TODAY’S SPORTS
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Masconomet at Beverly (4); Salem at Gloucester (4:30); Peabody at Danvers (6:30).
Girls soccer — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick (3:30); Danvers at Peabody (4); Beverly at Masconomet (4); Gloucester at Salem (4); Bedford at Swampscott (4:30).
Field hockey — Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich (4:30).
Cross country — Salem & Gloucester at Marblehead (4); Danvers & Swampscott at Beverly (4); Peabody at Winthrop (4); Masconomet at Gloucester (4).
Volleyball — St. Mary’s Lynn at Salem (4); Newburyport at Essex Tech (5:15); Central Catholic at Peabody (5:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (5:30); Saugus at Marblehead (6).
Golf — Hamilton-Wenham at Rockport (3:30); St. John’s Prep at Weston; Swampscott at Danvers (Kernwood, 4).
COLLEGE
Men’s soccer — Salem State at Eastern Nazarene (8:15).
Women’s soccer — Endicott at Wellesley (4); Plymouth State at Salem State (6); Eastern Nazarene at Gordon (7).
Field hockey — Gordon at Plymouth State (4); Endicott at MIT (6); Salem State at St. Joseph, Conn. (6).
Golf — Gordon at John Queenan Memorial, Cisco, Maine.
TOMORROW
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys soccer — Salem Academy at Bishop Fenwick (4); Essex Tech at Pentucket (4); Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown (4); Swampscott at St. Mary’s Lynn (4:30); Ipswich at Rockport (6).
Girls soccer — Rockport at Ipswich (4); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (4); Pentucket at Essex Tech (4); Collegiate Charter School of Lowell at Salem Academy (4:30).
Field hockey — Beverly at Marblehead (4); Peabody at Masconomet (4); Swampscott at Danvers (5:30);
Cross country — Salem Academy at Salem (4).
Volleyball — Danvers at Andover (5); Beverly at Methuen (5); Masconomet at Lynnfield (5:30); Malden Catholic at Swampscott (6).
Golf — Saugus at Peabody (4); Gloucester at Masconomet (4); Winthrop at Marblehead (4); Danvers at Beverly (4:30).
COLLEGE
Volleyball — Rhode Island College at Salem State (6); New England College at Gordon (6).
Women’s tennis — Salve Regina at Salem State (3:30); Assumption at Gordon (3:30).